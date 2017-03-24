Nylander leads Maple Leafs past Devils

TORONTO -- William Nylander is displaying plenty of consistency.

The Toronto Maple Leafs center registered at least a point in each of the past 10 games, which establishes a team record for points in consecutive games by a rookie.

Nylander set the record with a goal and an assist Thursday night to help the Maple Leafs defeat the New Jersey Devils 4-2.

"I don't know what to say," Nylander said. "It's been some luck and an empty-netter and an apple in Carolina where I gave it to Morgan (Rielly) and he skated around with it for about 30 seconds and scored himself. I guess you've got to have luck to get there but it's the players you play with too. It helps you get there for sure."

Josh Leivo, James van Riemsdyk and Connor Brown also scored for the Maple Leafs (35-23-15), who won their third in a row. Auston Matthews added two assists.

"I thought we did a good job," Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock said. "I thought the game was ugly, I expected it to be. It was one of those games on a back-to-back where you're feeling pretty good about yourself, you thought you played pretty good last night. You weren't going to be as good early. I didn't think we were good at all in the first period. I thought we played a really good second.

"All in all, it was a real good win. When you're a good team, there's lots of nights that weren't great and you weren't perfect but you just win."

Defenseman John Moore scored twice for the Devils (27-34-12).

"We were spotty through the first 40 minutes," Moore said. "And there's really no excuse for that. They had played (Wednesday) night. We were better in the third but the game started at 7:30."

Maple Leafs backup goaltender Curtis McElhinney stopped 30 shots with No. 1 goalie Frederik Andersen given a rest after playing in the win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday.

Devils backup goaltender Keith Kincaid made 27 saves.

The Maple Leafs withstood a 5-on-3 power play during the third period, but the Devils were able to score after one of the penalties expired, a holding infraction called on Morgan Rielly.

With Matt Hunwick still serving an interference penalty, Moore scored his second goal of the game and ninth of the season at 9:04 of the third period. A Maple Leafs challenge, claiming goaltender interference, was disallowed.

Brown scored into an empty net at 19:14, his 17th goal of the season.

Moore scored his first goal of the game on a shot from the right faceoff circle that handcuffed McElhinney at 2:59 of the first period.

"Johnny is playing well, you can see that he is engaged," Devils coach John Hynes said. "His speed is a factor, he's doing a nice job using his speed to jump into the rush. ... Defensively, he's a strong player, he's settled down in that area where he's making better reads and he's under control."

"The first (goal) was kind of a lucky bounce," Moore said. "The second one was a little bit of a broken play."

Leivo tied it with his second goal of the season on a power play at 5:46 after Jon Merrill was penalized for interference.

Leivo knocked in the loose puck after Kinkaid failed to cover it with his glove after stopping a shot from Auston Matthews. Nylander also earned an assist to extend his streak to 10 consecutive games with a point, a team record for rookies.

"I made the save coming across and just kind of reached back a little bit, it was almost out of my reach," Kinkaid said.

Nylander scored his 21st goal of the season from the right circle at 18:17 of the first and Toronto led 2-1. Kinkaid was upended as two players slid into the goal area, with the first one a Devils defenseman.

"I think (Nylander) is shooting the puck more," Matthews said. "Everyone knows he's got unbelievable vision and skating but he's got a pretty unbelievable release so I think you can definitely see that on his goal today and his goal (Wednesday) night. He's got a quick release."

New Jersey's Blake Coleman and Toronto's Connor Carrick were serving roughing penalties at the time of the goal.

Van Riemsdyk knocked in a rebound from Mitch Marner's shot at 2:04 of the second period for his 23rd goal of the season to give Toronto a 3-1 lead. It was Marner's 40th assist of the season, matching the club record for a rookie.

NOTES: Toronto D Roman Polak has been suspended for two games by the NHL for his hit on Oliver Bjorkstrand during the Maple Leafs' 5-2 victory over Columbus on Wednesday. D Alexey Marchenko took his place. ... Toronto C Eric Fehr (left arm) is out indefinitely after blocking a shot in his Maple Leafs debut Wednesday. His arm was in a cast Thursday. Fehr was acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins March 1. ... Maple Leafs RW Nikita Soshnikov (undisclosed injury) missed his second straight game Thursday and LW Josh Leivo drew in. ... The Maple Leafs play their next game Saturday when they visit the Buffalo Sabres. ... The Devils return home Saturday to play the Carolina Hurricanes.