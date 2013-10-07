Preview: Devils at Oilers

The New Jersey Devils take to the road in search of their first victory as they begin a five-game trip against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. With Ilya Kovalchuk and his hefty contract now a memory, New Jersey fired blanks in its season opener en route to a 3-0 loss to the Penguins in Pittsburgh. Newcomer Damien Brunner impressed in the Devils’ first home game by scoring twice, but the club fell 4-3 in a shootout to the New York Islanders on Friday.

Edmonton still is looking for its first point of the campaign after dropping a 5-4 decision to the Winnipeg Jets in its home opener and being routed in Vancouver 6-2 by the Canucks on Saturday. The young trio of Taylor Hall, Jordan Eberle and Nail Yakupov has combined for one assist over the first two contests while Boyd Gordon leads the club with two goals. The Oilers could receive a boost as Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is expected to make his season debut following offseason shoulder surgery.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New Jersey), RSN West (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE DEVILS (0-1-1): It will be interesting to see how coach Peter DeBoer handles the club’s goaltending situation. The newly acquired Cory Schneider got the nod in the season-opening game in Pittsburgh, while future Hall-of-Famer Martin Brodeur started his 19th consecutive home opener Friday. Brodeur is likely to get the call Monday as the Devils visit Schneider’s former team in Vancouver the following night.

ABOUT THE OILERS (0-2-0): Nugent-Hopkins is returning sooner than expected, as he was not projected to join the lineup until November. “I‘m feeling really good,” he told the team’s website. “The healing is done and my strength is up where it needs to be.” Jason LaBarbera will start Monday instead of Devan Dubnyk, who allowed 10 goals on 59 shots over the first two games of the campaign.

OVERTIME

1. Gordon scored four goals in 48 games with Phoenix last season and had a career high of eight for the Coyotes the previous campaign.

2. New Jersey C Jacob Josefson has yet to make his season debut, as he was a healthy scratch for each of the team’s first two contests.

3. The Oilers host Montreal on Thursday before embarking on a six-game road trip that begins Saturday in Toronto.

PREDICTION: Devils 5, Oilers 3