Nilsson helps Oilers down Devils

EDMONTON, Alberta -- Anders Nilsson continued his mastery of the New Jersey Devils. The Oilers goalie stopped 19 of 20 shots, as Edmonton beat New Jersey by a 5-1 count.

For Nilsson, it was just his 13th career NHL win. But it was his fourth victory over New Jersey. In six appearances against the Devils, Nilsson has never allowed more than two goals in a game. In those six games, he has stopped 139 of 146 shots.

Nilsson’s previous successes against New Jersey came when he was with the New York Islanders.

“It was a couple of years ago, they have a few new players,” said Nilsson. “I just try to play my game, no matter who I play against. I think it’s just a coincidence that it’s been against the New Jersey Devils so far. But I think we played a good game today, we deserved the two points.”

Oilers coach Todd McLellan said he didn’t have any inkling of Nilsson’s career record against the Devils.

“I don’t want to know about the past. I was just want to know about what we’re dealing with now. I wasn’t aware of that. We just felt like Nilsson’s been the guy over the last little bit. Again, he played well tonight -- a good sign for him and for us.”

German center Leon Draisaitl and left winger Taylor Hall paced the Oilers’ attack; each had a goal and two assists. Draisaitl continued a remarkable run since his call-up from the Oilers’ AHL affiliate in Bakersfield, Calif. In 10 games since getting the call, he has 17 points.

It took just 6:59 for Draisaitl to extend his goal streak to three games. Hall threaded a pass from the boards for Draisaitl to tip into the net for a 1-0 Oilers lead.

“It’s just no hesitation,” said Hall. “He gives it to me and there’s no pause before he goes. I think it’s instinctual, and he’s playing with feel. And when you’re hot, that’s how it goes.”

At 6:04 of the second period, the Devils tied the game at 1. With New Jersey on the power play, center Kyle Palmieri walked in off the point and beat Nilsson with a wrist shot.

But the Oilers re-took the lead at 7:12 of the period when defenseman Oscar Klefbom finished a nice three-way passing play. Draisaitl and right winger Teddy Purcell got the assists. Draisaitl dug the puck out of the corner, got it to Purcell, who threw it across the ice for Klefbom, who came in off the point.

Right winger Jordan Eberle gave the Oilers a 3-1 lead at 3:23 of the third. The Oilers had the man advantage, and he tried to jam the puck in from the side of the goal. The puck caromed off the skate of Devils right winger Lee Stempniak and crawled across the goal line. At 6:42, center Mark Letestu’s shot that went through Devils goalie Keith Kinkaid, who made just his fourth appearance of the season.

”When you allow four goals, it is hard for your team to win,“ said Kinkaid ”It’s my fault.

“If we had played a full 60 minutes then we would have had a different outcome.”

Hall got an empty netter to put salt in the wound.

For the Devils, it was their second loss in a row, following on the heels of Tuesday’s 3-2 setback in Calgary.

”We have to have a much harder, stronger, more committed work ethic in the offensive zone,“ said Devils coach John Hynes. ”We need to win more battles and get the puck inside the dots with a net front presence. The last two games, we haven’t been anywhere near at the level to get the shots or to be a real threat to score.

NOTES: Oilers G Anders Nilsson’s first career win and only career NHL shutout to date came against the Devils, while he was a member of the New York Islanders. ... The flu bug that has been circulating through the Oilers dressing room claimed D Andrej Sekera, who was ruled out. ... On injured reserve for the Oilers is D Justin Schultz (back), C Connor McDavid (broken clavicle), LW Rob Klinkhammer (undisclosed) and LW Luke Gazdic (illness). ... Veteran Devils C Patrik Elias has been practicing with the team, but was not yet ready to make his season debut. He’s coming off a knee injury. ... Devils LW Tuomo Ruutu was out with a foot injury. ... The Oilers scratched D Andrew Ference and RW Andrew Miller. ... The Devils scratched LW Stefan Matteau and D Eric Gelinas.