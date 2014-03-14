Preview: Devils at Panthers

The New Jersey Devils look to match a season-high three-game winning streak on Friday when they visit the Florida Panthers. New Jersey, which posted victories over Metropolitan Division rivals Carolina and Philadelphia, attempts to win three in a row for the first time since Nov. 16-21. Jaromir Jagr burned one of his former teams by setting up Travis Zajac’s first-period goal before netting his 702nd career tally to snap a tie in the third in the Devils’ 2-1 triumph over the Flyers on Tuesday.

While New Jersey is strengthening its bid for a postseason berth, Florida has the look of a team that is focused on tee times rather than faceoffs. The Panthers dropped their third in a row and eighth in 10 outings with a 5-4 setback to Sunshine State rival Tampa Bay on Thursday. Roberto Luongo was a spectator in that contest, but is expected to be in net for the fourth time in five games since coming over from Vancouver at the trade deadline.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, MSG-PLUS2 (New Jersey), FSFL (Florida)

ABOUT THE DEVILS (29-24-13): Cory Schneider has been confirmed to start Friday’s tilt and will look to put his recent struggles in his rear-view mirror. Schneider has been blitzed for 11 goals in his last two starts, but turned aside 29 shots in New Jersey’s 2-1 overtime victory over visiting Florida on Jan. 11. Future Hall-of-Famer Martin Brodeur will vie for his fifth consecutive victory since the Olympic break when he faces Tampa Bay on Saturday.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (24-35-7): While Florida is struggling, Brandon Pirri seems to have adjusted to his new team by scoring in back-to-back contests. Nick Bjugstad, who notched two assists against the Lightning, has set up five goals during his four-game point streak. The 21-year-old netted his team’s lone tally in the last meeting with New Jersey.

1. New Jersey LW Tuomo Ruutu missed practice on Thursday as he awaited the birth of his second child, but is expected to rejoin the team in time for Friday’s tilt.

2. Despite owning the league’s worst power play, Florida has scored four times with the man advantage in the last four games.

3. Devils captain Bryce Salvador is nursing a sore groin injury, but is expected to play on Friday.

PREDICTION: Devils 3, Panthers 1