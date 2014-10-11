Preview: Devils at Panthers

The New Jersey Devils continue their season-opening three-game road trip Saturday, when they visit the Florida Panthers. New Jersey began its 2014-15 campaign Thursday at Philadelphia, skating away with a 6-4 triumph after watching a 3-0 lead disappear in the second period. Mike Cammalleri made a successful debut for the Devils, scoring a pair of goals, while Michael Ryder recorded a tally and two assists.

Florida began its season with a 3-2 overtime loss at Tampa Bay on Thursday. Jonathan Huberdeau forged a tie at 9:16 of the third period, but Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman scored a power-play goal 1:11 into the extra session as the Panthers lost for the eighth time in 10 meetings between the Sunshine State rivals. Saturday’s contest figures to feature a goaltending matchup of New Jersey’s Cory Schneider and Florida’s Roberto Luongo, who were teammates in Vancouver before joining their current teams.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG Plus 2 (New Jersey), FSN Florida

ABOUT THE DEVILS (1-0-0): In addition to Cammalleri, fellow veteran forward Martin Havlat and Jordin Tootoo made their debuts with New Jersey on Thursday. Havlat, who signed as a free agent during the offseason, registered an assist while Tootoo saw just over eight minutes of ice time after inking the one-year contract he was offered after a training-camp tryout. Future Hall of Famer Jaromir Jagr, who led the team in scoring last season, got off to a fast start with a pair of assists.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (0-0-1): Florida, which looks to posts its fifth straight home-opening victory, will need to improve on the penalty kill as it allowed three power-play goals in the loss to Tampa Bay. Defenseman Aaron Ekblad, who was the top overall pick in this year’s draft, notched an assist in his NHL debut Thursday. The Panthers host Ottawa on Monday before embarking on a four-game road trip that begins Friday in Buffalo.

OVERTIME

1. Devils C Travis Zajac registered his only career hat trick against Florida on March 31.

2. Luongo has won all three head-to-head career matchups against Schneider.

3. New Jersey did not record its second victory in 2013-14 until its 11th game.

PREDICTION: Panthers 3, Devils 2