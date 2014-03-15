Panthers 5, Devils 3: Scottie Upshall scored to snap a tie midway through the third period as host Florida rallied from a two-goal deficit to stun New Jersey.

Defenseman Brian Campbell and Brad Boyes each had a goal and an assist and Quinton Howden tallied for the second time in as many nights for the Panthers, who ended a three-game losing skid with their third win in 11 outings. Vincent Trocheck had an empty-net goal for his first career NHL tally and Roberto Luongo turned aside 28 shots to get the better of former Vancouver teammate Cory Schneider (17 saves).

Patrik Elias collected a goal and an assist and Jaromir Jagr netted his 703rd career tally as the Devils saw their two-game winning streak come to an end. Captain Bryce Salvador scored his first goal in over four years and Damien Brunner notched two assists in the loss.

After erasing a two-goal deficit, Florida pulled ahead with 10 minutes remaining in the session. Boyes won a battle in the corner with Travis Zajac before feeding Upshall, who wristed a sharp-angle shot from deep in the right circle past Schneider.

Elias scored from the left circle to give New Jersey a 3-1 lead at 13:13 of the second period. Howden answered 77 seconds later from in close and Boyes took advantage of Devils defenseman Mark Fayne’s turnover to forge a 3-3 tie at 4:24 of the third.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Jagr tipped Brunner’s shot between Luongo’s pads with 1:15 remaining in the first period to move five goals behind Hall-of-Famer Mike Gartner for sixth place in NHL history. His 1,746 points are just nine behind Steve Yzerman for sixth all-time. ... Salvador gave New Jersey a 2-1 advantage 2:02 into the second after his shot from the high slot caromed off Florida D Dylan Olsen and past Luongo. The captain’s tally was his first in the regular season since March 10, 2010 versus the New York Rangers, although he did score four times during the Devils’ run to the Stanley Cup final in 2012. ... Florida LW Tomas Fleischmann had one shot on goal while playing in his 500th career game.