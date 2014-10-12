Devils 5, Panthers 1: Rookie Damon Severson and fellow defenseman Eric Gelinas each recorded a goal and an assist as visiting New Jersey continued its early-season offensive outburst en route to victory.

Martin Havlat, blue-liner Marek Zidlicky and Ryane Clowe also scored for the Devils, who have netted 11 tallies in winning their first two games of the campaign. Cory Schneider made 28 saves as New Jersey went 2-for-5 on the power play.

Derek MacKenzie netted the lone goal for the Panthers, who had their winning streak in home openers snapped at four games. Roberto Luongo allowed five goals on only 14 shots before being replaced by Al Montoya, who finished with 10 saves.

Gelinas opened the scoring 2:37 into the contest with a wrist shot and had his shot from the right point during a power play tipped in by Havlat just over six minutes later for a 2-0 lead. Zidlicky beat Luongo with a slap shot while on the man advantage at 13:13 and Severson capped the four-goal first period with a one-timer from above the left faceoff circle with 28 seconds remaining for his first NHL tally.

Clowe made it 5-0 at 2:59 of the middle period, converting a pass from the left side of the net by Michael Ryder to chase Luongo. Florida cashed in on a power-play opportunity with 3:29 left in the session as MacKenzie beat Schneider from the slot after receiving a feed from the right corner by Scottie Upshall.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Panthers have allowed five power-play goals while going 0-1-1 in their first two games. ... New Jersey concludes its season-opening three-game road trip Tuesday at Tampa Bay. ... LW Sean Bergenheim, C Nick Bjugstad and D Willie Mitchell were the only members of the Panthers without a shot on goal.