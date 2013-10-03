Preview: Devils at Penguins

The New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins will have all eyes on goal Thursday when they open their respective seasons in the Steel City. Future Hall-of-Famer Martin Brodeur’s streak of 18 consecutive starts in season openers comes to an end in favor of Cory Schneider, who was acquired in a trade from Vancouver at the 2013 NHL draft. Brodeur won’t be idle for long as the 41-year-old has been tabbed to start New Jersey’s home opener against the New York Islanders on Friday.

Pittsburgh’s goaltending situation became clearer on Wednesday with the news that veteran Tomas Vokoun will be sidelined three-to-six months following surgery to dissolve a blood clot. Marc-Andre Fleury, who struggled mightily in the first round of the playoffs against the upstart Islanders, resumes top billing while rookie Jeff Zatkoff serves as his backup. Goaltending aside, the Penguins’ bread and butter exists with captain Sidney Crosby and former Hart Trophy winner Evgeni Malkin, but both were surprisingly silenced during an Eastern Conference finals sweep at the hands of Boston last season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New Jersey), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE DEVILS (2012-13: 19-19-10, 12th East): The offseason was not particularly kind to New Jersey, which saw the flashy Ilya Kovalchuk return to Russia and gritty David Clarkson head to his hometown team in Toronto. The loss of offensive firepower puts more on the shoulders of veteran Patrik Elias, while Adam Henrique needs to rebound from a sophomore slump to soften the blow. Future Hall-of-Famer Jaromir Jagr will see what he has left in the tank as he joins Michael Ryder and rugged Ryane Clowe as new additions in the Garden State.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (2012-13: 36-12-0, 1st East): Pittsburgh’s sheer depth of goal-scorers allowed it to net an impressive 165 tallies last season - tops in the Eastern Conference. James Neal is just an abbreviated campaign removed from a 40-goal season, Pascal Dupuis and Chris Kunitz are regular contributors and the Penguins’ power play was second only to Washington last season. Offensive-minded defenseman Kris Letang earned Norris Trophy consideration, while the rugged Brooks Orpik and Paul Martin play a more traditional role along the blue line.

OVERTIME

1. Despite playing 12 fewer games, Crosby sat four points shy of league leader Martin St. Louis of Tampa Bay.

2. New Jersey led the NHL with 11 short-handed goals last season.

3. Letang’s 38 points were equaled only by Norris Trophy winner P.K. Subban of Montreal for tops among defensemen.

PREDICTION: Penguins 4, Devils 2