Preview: Devils at Penguins

The New Jersey Devils attempt to continue their success on the road when they visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. New Jersey opened the season with three straight wins away from home and improved to 4-1-0 on the road with a 3-2 overtime triumph at Ottawa on Saturday. Jaromir Jagr scored at 3:39 of the extra session while rookie defenseman Damon Severson recorded a goal and an assist as the Devils halted their four-game winless drought (0-2-2) while extending their point streak to three games (1-0-2).

Pittsburgh returns home from a brief two-game road trip during which it earned three points. After squandering a two-goal lead late in the third period and dropping a 4-3 overtime decision in Detroit, the Penguins skated to a 3-0 triumph in Nashville on Saturday. Captain Sidney Crosby scored a goal and set up two others while Marc-Andre Fleury made 25 saves en route to his 29th career shutout as Pittsburgh improved to 2-0-1 on the road.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG (New Jersey), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE DEVILS (4-2-2): Martin Havlat, who already has missed two games with a lower-body injury, was placed on injured reserve Monday. The 33-year-old Czech has recorded a goal and two assists in five contests this season, his first with New Jersey. Mike Cammalleri, who leads the team with five goals, is listed as day-to-day after having X-rays of his jaw taken Monday - three days after being elbowed in a 3-2 shootout loss to Dallas.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (4-2-1): Olli Maatta will be in the lineup Tuesday, a day after it was announced he is slated to undergo surgery next week to remove a tumor in his neck that has an 85-percent chance of being cancerous. The 20-year-old Finnish defenseman, who has notched a goal and four assists in seven games, is expected to make a full recovery and likely return to action within four weeks. “I feel healthy and I feel fine,” Maatta said. “The only thing that’s different is that now I know that I maybe have cancer. And you know what? That’s tough, but I don’t think it’s affected me much.”

OVERTIME

1. Penguins C Evgeni Malkin has collected three goals and seven assists during his season-opening seven-game point streak.

2. Severson has registered all four of his goals and two of his three assists on the road.

3. Pittsburgh has won eight of its last 10 home meetings with New Jersey.

PREDICTION: Penguins 4, Devils 2