Preview: Devils at Penguins

The New Jersey Devils attempt to avoid a fourth consecutive road loss when they visit the Metropolitan Division-rival Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. New Jersey had won three straight away from home before coming up empty in California, scoring a total of four goals in setbacks against Anaheim, Los Angeles and San Jose.

The Devils bounced back by earning three points in back-to-back home games, with Mike Cammalleri returning from a lengthy absence due to his daughter's illness with a vengeance by recording two goals and four assists in those contests. Pittsburgh, which hasn't won consecutive games in over two weeks, is coming off a 6-2 setback in Minnesota on Friday. Despite the Penguins' recent mediocrity, Phil Kessel has been hot, recording five points in his last three games and 11 in the past nine to take over the team scoring lead (21 points). The 29-year-old native of Wisconsin's goal against the Wild was his 600th career point, making him the fifth active United States-born player to reach the plateau.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New Jersey), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE DEVILS (10-6-4): Even though he was away for six games, Cammalleri is tied for the team lead with five goals and for second with 12 points. Travis Zajac has been energized by the return of his linemate, recording a goal and four assists in the two games to move into first place on the club with 15 points after being kept off the scoresheet in his previous five contests. One game after Cammalleri rejoined the lineup, Kyle Palmieri came back on Friday after missing two contests with upper-body soreness and notched an assist.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (12-6-3): Sidney Crosby has been kept off the scoresheet in two of his last three games after being held without a point in only two of his first 12 contests. The 29-year-old captain had been averaging a goal per game prior to Friday and leads the league with 14 tallies. Jake Guentzel is making a case to remain in Pittsburgh, as the 22-year-old center has recorded two goals and an assist in his first three NHL games since being recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Monday.

OVERTIME

1. The Devils went 1-for-5 on the power play Friday after converting just once on 32 opportunities over their previous 10 contests.

2. Pittsburgh C Evgeni Malkin is mired in a six-game goal-scoring drought

3. John Moore leads New Jersey defensemen with a career high-tying four goals.

PREDICTION: Penguins 4, Devils 2