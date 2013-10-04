Penguins 3, Devils 0: Marc-Andre Fleury turned aside all 27 shots he faced to record his 24th career shutout and captain Sidney Crosby scored as host Pittsburgh blanked New Jersey in the season opener for both teams.

Craig Adams tallied while playing in his 800th career game and veteran Chuck Kobasew also scored after signing a one-year contract on Wednesday. Pascal Dupuis notched his 200th career assist for the Penguins, who finished with the best record in the East last season before getting swept by Boston in the conference final.

After being pulled in favor of Tomas Vokoun in last season’s playoffs, Fleury made a favorable first impression in the season opener by denying Adam Henrique on a penalty shot in the third period. Fleury, who matched his shutout total of last season (31 starts), is the unquestioned starter in 2013-14 as Vokoun is sidelined three to six months with blood clots in his hips.

Kobasew cleaned up a juicy rebound of Brandon Sutter’s shot and tucked the puck between the pads of Cory Schneider to open the scoring at 9:26 of the first period. Crosby doubled the advantage nearly three minutes later by speeding through the neutral zone and keeping the puck on a 2-on-1 rush before wristing a shot under the crossbar.

Adams capped the scoring midway through the third period by exploiting the glove side of Schneider (18 saves), who was acquired by the Devils in a draft-day deal with Vancouver.

GAME NOTEBOOK: New Jersey G Martin Brodeur’s streak of 18 consecutive starts in season openers came to an end. The future Hall of Famer has been tabbed to start the Devils’ home opener against the New York Islanders on Friday. ... Pittsburgh LW James Neal suffered an undisclosed injury and did not return to the bench to start the second period. Neal left practice on Wednesday with an upper-body injury and did not take part in Thursday’s morning skate. ... Prior to the game, the Devils activated veteran LW Patrik Elias (undisclosed) from injured reserve.