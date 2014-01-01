Devils 2, Penguins 1: Adam Henrique matched a career high by scoring in his third consecutive contest and set up Michael Ryder’s goal early in the second period as New Jersey defeated Pittsburgh for the 12th time in 14 home meetings.

Ryder returned the favor by setting up Henrique’s goal and Martin Brodeur made 19 saves while registering his 44th career assist as the Devils improved to 5-1-2 in their last eight games.

Defenseman Matt Niskanen scored and captain Sidney Crosby notched an assist for his NHL-leading 59th point. Marc-Andre Fleury turned aside 28 shots for the Eastern Conference-leading Penguins, who suffered just their third loss in 17 contests.

Henrique opened the scoring 98 seconds into the contest, settling a loose puck in the slot before deftly stickhandling past Niskanen and fluttering a shot over the left shoulder of Fleury. Henrique’s short pass into the slot set up Ryder, who snapped a shot past Fleury 2:45 into the second to double New Jersey’s advantage.

The Penguins answered just over four minutes later as Crosby set up Niskanen for a one-timer from the upper edge of the right faceoff circle to halve the deficit. Brodeur held the fort from there to improve to 48-28-4 with one tie in his career versus Pittsburgh.

GAME NOTEBOOK: New Jersey LW Patrik Elias absorbed a hit from Pittsburgh LW Tanner Glass and was sent careening into the boards early in the first period. The 37-year-old stayed on the ice for several moments and did not return to the contest. ... Henrique has scored in three straight games on four occasions in his career. ... Brodeur tied former Edmonton G Grant Fuhr for second place in career points among netminders (46). Former Penguins G Tom Barrasso is the all-time leader with 48 - all assists. ... The home team won all four meetings between the Metropolitan Division rivals this season.