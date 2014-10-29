Penguins pound Devils 8-3

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins did not get off to the start they wanted, allowing a goal just nine seconds into the game, but they liked the way they finished, scoring seven unanswered goals en route to an 8-3 thrashing of the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

“It’s unfortunate, but you can’t come into a building and play a team like that and not be on top of your game for 60 minutes. And we weren‘t,” Devils coach Peter DeBoer said.

The Penguins’ eight goals came from seven players, with 12 players recording at least one point.

For just the second time in eight games this season, Pittsburgh (5-2-1) allowed the first goal. Just nine seconds in, center Dainius Zubrus took what appeared to be a harmless wrist shot from the left faceoff circle that tipped off the stick of defenseman Kris Letang and over the left shoulder of goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.

The Penguins evened the score at 1 at the 7:15 mark when Devils goaltender Cory Schneider’s failed attempt to play the puck behind the net ended with Penguins left winger Blake Comeau deflecting the puck past him.

The second period was a seesaw frame that saw the teams exchange six goals.

Related Coverage Preview: Devils at Penguins

The Devils got the first two to take a 3-1 lead. The first came at 2:12 via a short-handed goal from center Jacob Josefson on a beautiful forehand-to-backhand move that capped a long break away.

Just over three minutes later, right winger Tuomo Ruutu drove hard toward the net and pounced on a juicy rebound and tapped it in as he was falling to the ice.

The Penguins got the next four goals of the period -- including three on consecutive shots -- to take a 5-3 lead into the third.

First, center Evgeni Malkin blasted a slap shot from near the left point that jetted over Schneider’s left shoulder and just under the crossbar at 8:56 during a two-man advantage.

Right winger Patric Honrqvist also beat Schneider over the left shoulder, with a wrist shot at 12:42 to knot the game at 3.

“They got it to 3-1, but after that we took over the game,” Hornqvist said.

With less than three minutes remaining in the period, right winger Craig Adams skated in on a breakaway before flipping a wrist shot over Schneider’s glove at 17:35 to give the Penguins their first lead.

“Obviously being down 3-1 it’s tough against these guys and we know that from the past,” Adams said. “To be able to come back and get the lead was big for us.”

Just over a minute later, defenseman Simon Despres wristed a shot from the point that deflected off a scrum of players in front and right to center Sidney Crosby, who put the puck into an open net.

“They made some pretty nice plays on a couple of those goals, some good shots. A team like that will do that to you. But I thought we were in a pretty good place and the game just really turned very quickly,” Schneider said.

New Jersey goaltender Scott Clemmensen came in to relieve Schneider to begin the third, but the Penguins scored their second and third power-play goals -- on shots by wingers Pascal Dupuis and Steve Downie -- to extend their lead to 7-3.

This marked the fifth time in eight games that the Penguins’ power play recorded two or more goals.

“They kept taking penalties and we kept scoring on the power play, which was great to have different guys going out there and scoring goals for us,” Dupuis said.

Defenseman Olli Maatta picked up an assist on the Penguins’ sixth goal, just one day after it was revealed that he has been playing the entire season with a tumor in his thyroid gland that will be surgically removed next week.

Crosby added insult to injury with 3:20 left by blasting a slap shot past Clemmensen for his second score of the game and his seventh goal overall.

NOTES: Penguins D Christian Ehrhoff appeared in his 700th career game. ... Devils LW Martin Havlat was placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Oct. 21, and LW Reid Boucher was recalled from the Devils’ AHL affiliate in Albany. ... Penguins C Sidney Crosby is two games from tying Martin Straka for 10th place on the team’s all-time games played list, with 560. ... Despite having been traded from the Penguins in the summer of 2001, Devils RW Jaromir Jagr still ranks second in Penguins history with 1,079 points in 806 games. ... The lone scratch for the Penguins was D Robert Bortuzzo (lower body). ... Scratches for the Devils were D Adam Larsson and LW Mike Cammalleri (jaw). ... Both teams are next in action Thursday. The Penguins play host to the defending Stanley Cup champion Los Angeles Kings, while the Devils host the Winnipeg Jets.