Penguins edge Devils on Fleury’s 5th shutout

PITTSBURGH -- Marc-Andre Fleury was still standing at the end of a game that had a much higher rate of attrition than scoring.

Fleury notched his league-leading fifth shutout of the season and Evgeni Malkin scored the game’s only goal as the Pittsburgh Penguins blanked New Jersey 1-0 on Tuesday night, sending the Devils to their fifth straight loss.

Fleury stopped 29 shots in helping the Penguins (17-5-2) beat the Devils for the 10th time in the teams’ last 12 meetings at Consol Energy Center. It was the 33rd shutout of the veteran goaltender’s 11-year career and the five shutouts represent a single-season best.

“You need a little luck, a little push here and there,” Fleury said of the shutouts. “The defense has been playing great, great blocking some shots and not giving the other team too much. When you get a shutout, it’s a team game and I think the forwards have done a great job.”

Malkin broke a scoreless tie with 17:28 left in the third period, taking a pass from left winger Blake Comeau and sliding a backhanded shot between Devils goalie Cory Schneider’s pads for his 12th goal. The star center has scored 13 points in his last eight games.

“I thought it might be one of those games where we might just have to will it out in the third period and it was one of those games,” Penguins coach Mike Johnston. “We hung in there with it, we stuck with it. We guarded against frustration for the most part and I thought we did a good job in a really tough game.”

The game wound up being more notable for who didn’t play.

The Devils (9-12-4) lost three forwards to injury. Right winger Stephen Gionta and left winger Patrik Elias went out in the first period with what appeared to be lower-body injuries and right winger Jaromir Jagr left in the second period after being hit in the head and shoulder on a hard hit from Penguins defenseman Robert Bortuzzo, who was not penalized.

New Jersey coach Pete DeBoer did not provide updates on the injured players but felt Bortuzzo took a cheap shot at Jagr.

“I thought it was a real liberty. Totally unnecessary,” DeBoer said. “You know, if one of our guys had done that to (Penguins star center Sidney) Crosby there’d be World War IV. Never saw it the (referees) said, but the league will see it and I‘m sure they’ll take the appropriate action.”

Bortuzzo, who jostled with Jagr throughout the game, said he did not try to intentionally hurt the 42-year-old future Hall of Famer.

“We have some high-end skill guys that take some abuse out there,” Bortuzzo said. “Obviously they’re targeted. If we can dole out a little bit of that going the other way, that’s what we’re doing. Just going hard in between whistles.”

The Penguins learned just hours before the game that veteran left winger Chris Kunitz has a broken foot. The player called up from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre of the American Hockey League to replace Kunitz, left winger Scott Wilson, would up leaving the game with a leg injury in his NHL debut.

Prior to the game, the Penguins placed defenseman Kris Letang (lower body) and right winger Beau Bennett (knee) on injured reserve.

Schneider played well in defeat as he made 22 saves. He has started 24 of New Jersey’s 25 games this season.

The Devils are 2-8-1 in their last 11 road games, a string that started Oct. 28 when they were routed 8-3 by the Penguins.

“Guys competed hard, I just wish they would have got rewarded for it,” DeBoer said.

NOTES: Pittsburgh C Sidney Crosby was in the lineup after missing the morning skate because he was “under the weather,” according to coach Mike Johnston. ... Penguins C Marcel Goc (foot) and New Jersey RW Martin Havlat (lower body) were scratched. ... New Jersey C Scott Gomez not only was in the lineup a day after signing as a free agent -- playing 22:10 -- but centered the first line with LW/C Patrik Elias and RW Jaromir Jagr. At 34, Gomez is the line’s youngster as Jagr is 42 and Elias is 38. ... Devils RW Michael Ryder was a healthy scratch for the first time this season after going 11 games in a row without a goal. ... Penguins D Robert Bortuzzo was credited with seven hits while RW Tuomo Ruutu led the Devils with six. ... Pittsburgh RW Patric Hornqvist blocked four shots. ... The Devils play the Maple Leafs on Thursday night at Toronto while the Penguins host the Vancouver Canucks.