Penguins head into break by shutting out Devils

PITTSBURGH -- This is what the Pittsburgh Penguins envisioned when they brought them together last summer -- Sidney Crosby and Phil Kessel putting the puck in the net together.

Crosby and Kessel scored, Marc-Andre Fleury made a succession of strong saves during his 42nd career shutout and the Penguins moved into the NHL All-Star break with a 2-0 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.

The Penguins won their third in a row and fourth in five games -- and improved to 9-3-4 in their last 16 games -- while halting the Devils’ attempt to win five consecutive games for the first time in nearly three years.

Crosby ran his scoring streak to seven games with a power-play goal in the first period, Kessel scored in the second and Fleury did the rest by making 25 saves, two of them difficult stops in the first after he lost his stick during a flurry in front of the net.

“They had a couple of Grade-A scoring chances and Marc made a couple of terrific saves to keep it 0-0,” said Penguins coach Mike Sullivan, who is 9-3-4 since starting his Penguins career with an 0-4 record following former coach Mike Johnston’s firing.

The Penguins traded with the Toronto Maple Leafs for Kessel last summer to give Crosby the high-scoring linemate he’s rarely played with -- but Kessel was quickly moved to center Evgeni Malkin’s line. This was only the fourth time in 48 games that Crosby and Kessel scored goals in the same game -- but the second time in three games, and the third time in January.

Malkin didn’t have a point despite having 17 in his previous 12 games, but he made an impact on the game with his playmaking and presence.

“They seem to have turned a corner with the new coach,” Devils goalie Cory Schneider said. “Those guys (Crosby and Malkin) were integral parts of the game tonight -- they were making plays, shooting the puck. They were their best players and they’re a tough team to beat when those two are their best players.”

Schneider stopped 29 shots for the Devils, but his efficient night couldn’t prevent New Jersey from losing in Pittsburgh for the fifth straight time and the 11th time in its last 13 trips to Consol Energy Center.

“If you turn pucks over and play soft, they’ll make you pay and that’s what they did,” Devils defenseman David Schlemko said.

Crosby’s goal was his NHL-leading eighth in January and finished up a strong month that followed three consecutive subpar scoring months for the former MVP and scoring champion. The Penguins captain has 22 points in his last 17 games.

Crosby took a holding penalty midway through the first, but the Penguins killed it off. About five minutes later, Devils right winger Kyle Palmieri went off for tripping, and Crosby took advantage to score his 17th goal.

Defenseman Kris Letang’s shot from the right point deflected off defenseman Adam Larsson directly to Crosby along the goal line, and his quick-release from a bad angle beat Schneider inside the far post.

“I had some time there, he (Schneider) lost the puck and there was a lot of traffic in front ... I just had to make sure to put it in,” Crosby said.

In the second, Penguins left winger Carl Hagelin fought off two Devils defenders in the slot to feed the puck to Kessel for a wrist shot from the right circle and his 15th goal.

Pittsburgh moved ahead of New Jersey in the Eastern Conference standings although both teams have 55 points. The Penguins are 15-2-1 when they score the first goal. The Devils, who went 0-for-4 on the power play, lost even though they have allowed only eight goals in its five games.

“I still think there is another level left to this team,” Sullivan said of the Penguins. “But am I pleased with the progress? Yes.”

NOTES: The Devils and Penguins completed the pre-All-Star break portion of their schedules. ... Former Penguins RW Craig Adams, currently working as a financial advisor in Boston, formally announced his retirement Tuesday at 38. ... With Penguins LW Chris Kunitz (undisclosed) out, Matt Cullen moved up to the top line with C Sidney Crosby and RW Patric Hornqvist. ... Also out was RW/LW Beau Bennett (upper-body injury), who aggravated a previous shoulder injury Saturday against Vancouver. ... The Penguins recalled C Scott Wilson from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL). ... Former Penguins GM Ray Shero returned to Pittsburgh for the first time in his new role as the Devils’ GM. Devils coach John Hynes previously coached the Penguins’ top farm club. ... The longtime rivals had met only once previously this season, a 4-0 Devils win at the Prudential Center on Nov. 14. ... The Devils scratched C Tyler Kennedy, D Marc-Andre Gragnani and C Stefan Matteau. The Penguins didn’t dress Kunitz, D Ian Cole and LW Sergei Plotnikov.