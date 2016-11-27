EditorsNote: Corrects "came" to "game" in graph beginning with Evgeni Malkin

Crosby saves Penguins in shootout victory

PITTSBURGH -- Matt Murray stopped 27 shots, but Sidney Crosby -- who else? -- made the save of the game for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Kris Letang got the only goal in the shootout after Crosby saved the Penguins by tying the game with 14 seconds left in regulation, and Pittsburgh escaped with a 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night.

Michael Cammalleri scored two goals, backup goalie Keith Kinkaid stopped 46 shots and the Devils were in control most of the game until Crosby grabbed the puck out of a pile of players in front of the crease and lifted it into net for his 15th goal in 16 games.

"Obviously it's a huge goal for us," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. "I think Sid's probably the best in league in front of the net. ... He has such a great stick, he can pull the puck through traffic, out of people's feet, between sticks and still have the poise and presence of mind to make the right play to score.

"Sid's skill was pretty evident on that play."

Letang had the Penguins' three best scoring chances in overtime, only to be denied each time by Kinkaid, but the defenseman -- Pittsburgh's third shooter in the shootout -- slid a backhander past the goalie to win it. Murray made saves against PA Parenteau, Cammalleri and Travis Zajac in the shootout.

"That was tough," Kinkaid said of the Penguins tying it with only seconds remaining, then winning in the shootout.

Cammalleri was disappointed the Penguins came back, and he partly blamed himself despite his third consecutive big game offensively.

"I couldn't score into an empty net when I had it on my stick twice, when I could have iced the game," he said. "I thought I should have been able to do that."

Instead, Crosby got the biggest goal of the game -- and maybe of the Penguins' season. They've rallied four times to win after trailing following two periods, the most such wins in the NHL.

"I'm just trying to stay patient there. The puck's at a bunch of feet and you hope you can eventually get a stick on it," Crosby said. "There's so many guys fighting for it. I was just trying to wait it out, and was able to get a stick on it and get a shot away."

For the Penguins, it was worth the wait.

The Penguins went 0 for 5 on the power play and gave up a shorthanded goal to Vernon Fiddler, but Crosby's goal prevented them from dropping successive games in regulation for the first time since losing their first four under Sullivan in mid-December 2015. They were coming off a 6-2 loss to Minnesota on Friday.

Evgeni Malkin assisted on all three Penguins goals -- his first multi-assist game since March 11 at Columbus -- as Pittsburgh improved to 15-0-1 following a loss over a 95-game span dating to Sullivan's first week on the job.

Murray is 5-0 following a Penguins loss this season, and Pittsburgh is 8-2-1 at PPG Paints Arena.

The Devils, 5-4 overtime losers to the Detroit Red Wings on Friday, lost again despite Cammalleri's ongoing scoring streak. He has four goals and eight points in three games since missing six games because of his daughter's illness.

The Penguins didn't score despite getting 19 shots in a first period in which Cammalleri scored the only goal, but that quickly changed in the second period.

Penguins rookie forward Jake Guentzel scored his third goal in four games since being called up from the minors only 1:23 into the period, off a rebound of Malkin's backhander from just in front of the crease. Guentzel has three goals in his first two NHL home games.

The Penguins took the lead only 1:15 later as Tom Kuhnhackl got loose on a short breakaway, fooling Kinkaid so badly as he shifted from his forehand to his backhand that the puck slid off his stick and past the goalie without him needing to shoot it.

But as quickly as the Penguins took the lead on Kuhnhackl's first of the season, they gave it back.

With Pittsburgh on a power play resulting from former teammate Ben Lovejoy's high-sticking penalty, Phil Kessel gave the puck away in his own zone. Fiddler took advantage to slide a soft backhander past Murray from the right circle at 4:00 even with Letang draped on his shoulder. Fiddler's first goal was New Jersey's second of the season shorthanded.

Cammalleri restored the Devils' lead with a power play goal at 9:19, a one-timer from the right circle that eluded Murray to the stick side. Cammalleri beat Murray similarly on his first goal, a wrist shot that sailed by defenseman Trevor Daley and Murray 3:33 into the game.

NOTES: Devils F Taylor Hall (torn meniscus) is skating but will remain out another 2-to-3 weeks. ... New Jersey began a four-game road trip. ... The Devils scratched C Reid Boucher and C Jacob Josefson. Pittsburgh held out D Brian Dumoulin, a move apparently resulting from the 6-2 loss to Minnesota on Friday, and LW Tom Sestito. D Steve Oleksy made his Penguins debut in replacing Dumoulin, and his assist on Kuhnhackl's goal was his first since Jan. 2, 2014, with Washington against Carolina. ... Penguins RW Patric Hornqvist remained out with a concussion, and LW Chris Kunitz is week to week with a lower-body injury.