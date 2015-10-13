New Jersey Devils - PlayerWatch

F Reid Boucher was assigned to Albany of the American Hockey League. Boucher made the team out of training camp but did not see action in either of the team’s first two games.

G Keith Kinkaid started in Cory Schneider’s place on Tuesday. Schneider was not with the team. He returned home to be with his wife, who gave birth to a baby boy named Wyatt.

G Cory Schneider was not with the team Tuesday night. He returned home to be with his wife, who gave birth to a baby boy named Wyatt. Schneider, the busiest goalie in the NHL last season with 69 starts, should be back in New Jersey in time for the game on Friday against San Jose. Keith Kinkaid started in Schneider’s place on Tuesday.