FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Jersey Devils - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
October 14, 2015 / 2:07 AM / 2 years ago

New Jersey Devils - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Reid Boucher was assigned to Albany of the American Hockey League. Boucher made the team out of training camp but did not see action in either of the team’s first two games.

G Keith Kinkaid started in Cory Schneider’s place on Tuesday. Schneider was not with the team. He returned home to be with his wife, who gave birth to a baby boy named Wyatt.

G Cory Schneider was not with the team Tuesday night. He returned home to be with his wife, who gave birth to a baby boy named Wyatt. Schneider, the busiest goalie in the NHL last season with 69 starts, should be back in New Jersey in time for the game on Friday against San Jose. Keith Kinkaid started in Schneider’s place on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.