New Jersey Devils - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
October 31, 2015 / 8:17 PM / 2 years ago

New Jersey Devils - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RW Kyle Palmieri added two assists to finish with three points in a win at Philadelphia on Thursday. “It’s not easy to win anywhere in the NHL,” Palmieri said.

C Patrik Elias (knee) remained out for the Devils on Thursday night. He has yet to play this season and is out indefinitely.

C Travis Zajac scored the first and third goals for the Devils, who have won five of their last six games. “Tribute to the guys,” New Jersey coach John Hynes said. “They’ve found ways to win.”

G Cory Schneider stopped 26 shots and has won five of his last six. “I kind of gifted them one but the guys picked me up,” he said. “It was a great response and we just have to keep building. It was a tough one to give up but the guys picked me up.”

