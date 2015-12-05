New Jersey Devils - PlayerWatch

LW Stefan Matteau played in his 11th game of the season on Friday night. The 29th pick in the 2012 draft does not have a point this season, but Hynes said Thursday night’s game “was probably his most productive game for us; (he) played to his size. We gave him an opportunity on the power play (and) he looked good there. He got into a fight.”

C Travis Zajac’s condition was unknown as of Friday morning. Zajac was injured during the first period of the Devils’ 5-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night in Raleigh, N.C. “He’s going to see the doctors tonight,” Hynes said of Zajac. “I’ll probably have more information hopefully either (tonight) or tomorrow.” C Jacob Josefson replaced Zajac on New Jersey’s second line. C Sergey Kalinin dressed in place of Zajac and was slotted on a line with LW Stefan Matteau and RW Tyler Kennedy.