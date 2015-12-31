FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Jersey Devils - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
December 31, 2015 / 3:23 AM / 2 years ago

New Jersey Devils - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RW Mike Sislo was activated for his first NHL game of the season and the 25th of his career. Sislo leads AHL Albany with 13 goals, including nine on the power play.

G Mackenzie Blackwood signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Devils on Wednesday.

C Jacob Josefson was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. The move is retroactive to Dec. 26. Josefson has one goal and six assists in 36 games this season.

C Tyler Kennedy was scratched from Wednesday’s game at Ottawa. Kennedy has 12 goals in 23 career games against the Senators.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.