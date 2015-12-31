New Jersey Devils - PlayerWatch

RW Mike Sislo was activated for his first NHL game of the season and the 25th of his career. Sislo leads AHL Albany with 13 goals, including nine on the power play.

G Mackenzie Blackwood signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Devils on Wednesday.

C Jacob Josefson was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. The move is retroactive to Dec. 26. Josefson has one goal and six assists in 36 games this season.

C Tyler Kennedy was scratched from Wednesday’s game at Ottawa. Kennedy has 12 goals in 23 career games against the Senators.