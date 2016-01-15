New Jersey Devils - PlayerWatch

LW Bobby Farnham served the first of his four-game suspension Thursday night. Farnham was suspended for his hit against St. Louis LW Dmitrij Jaskin on Tuesday.

LW Tuomo Ruutu returned to the lineup after missing three games with a lower-body injury.

F Jordin Tootoo was fined $2,000 by the NHL for a violation of the diving-embellishment rule. Tootoo was cited for a violation in the third period of a game against the Detroit Red Wings on Jan. 4. He was fined because it was his second offense of the season.