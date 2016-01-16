New Jersey Devils - PlayerWatch

RW Jordin Tootoo suffered a head injury in Tuesday’s loss at St. Louis and did not play Thursday. “We don’t know who is going to be back and it doesn’t really matter now because these are the guys we have and it’s going to be up to us to find a way out,” G Cory Schneider said. “You can’t look to the guy next to you or someone else outside of the team right now to kind of get us out of this.”

RW Jordin Tootoo was fined $2,000 by the NHL for a violation of the diving-embellishment rule. Tootoo was cited for a violation in the third period of a game against the Red Wings on Jan. 4. He was fined because it was his second offense of the season.

G Cory Schneider had 23 saves for the Devils, who have lost five of six. They can finish 2-2 on the current road trip with a win in Arizona on Saturday.