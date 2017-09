LW Bobby Farnham served the third game of his four-game suspension for an interference major assessed in the 5-2 loss at St. Louis on Jan. 12.

D Jonathon Merrill is “week to week” with an upper-body injury. Merrill has one goal and two assists in 36 games.

LW Michael Cammalleri was activated from injured reserve. He missed eight games with an upper-body injury.