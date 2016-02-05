New Jersey Devils - PlayerWatch

D John Moore (lower body) returned to the lineup on Thursday night from injured reserve.

G Keith Kinkaid started in place of injured G Cory Schneider (undisclosed) on Thursday night.

G Cory Schneider (undisclosed) suffered a minor injury on Tuesday in the win over the New York Rangers and did not start Thursday. G Keith Kirkland took Schneider’s place in the lineup. “Just a small issue -- no worries,” Schneider said. “I just wanted to make sure everything is feeling OK and it is. I just didn’t want to push it.” He expects to miss only one game.