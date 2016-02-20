FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Jersey Devils - PlayerWatch
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
February 21, 2016 / 3:07 AM / in 2 years

New Jersey Devils - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Jon Merrill was activated off injured reserve, the club announced Friday. Merrill missed the previous 12 games with an upper-body injury.

D Jonathon Merrill was activated Friday from injured reserve. Merrill, 24, missed 12 games with an upper-body injury.

F Stefan Matteau was placed on injured reserve, the club announced Friday. Matteau suffered a facial fracture when struck by a puck during practice on Feb. 12. The injury didn’t require surgery and the club made the transaction retroactive to Feb. 12.

D Andy Greene, one half of New Jersey’s top defensive pair, hasn’t a recorded a point since Feb. 2, and he hasn’t scored a goal since Dec. 20.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.