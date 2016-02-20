New Jersey Devils - PlayerWatch

D Jon Merrill was activated off injured reserve, the club announced Friday. Merrill missed the previous 12 games with an upper-body injury.

F Stefan Matteau was placed on injured reserve, the club announced Friday. Matteau suffered a facial fracture when struck by a puck during practice on Feb. 12. The injury didn’t require surgery and the club made the transaction retroactive to Feb. 12.

D Andy Greene, one half of New Jersey’s top defensive pair, hasn’t a recorded a point since Feb. 2, and he hasn’t scored a goal since Dec. 20.