New Jersey Devils - PlayerWatch
March 2, 2016

New Jersey Devils - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RW Devante Smith-Pelly was acquired by the New Jersey Devils on Monday in a trade with Montreal. Smith-Pelly, 23, has 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 46 games for the Canadiens this season. He has 55 points (21 goals, 34 goals) in 195 career NHL games over parts of five seasons with Anaheim and Montreal.

LW Stefan Matteau was acquired by the Montreal Canadiens on Monday in a deal with New Jersey. Matteau, who had one goals in 20 games with the Devils this season, is currently sidelined after suffering a facial fracture on Feb. 12 when he was struck by a puck during practice.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
