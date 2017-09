F Devante Smith-Pelly was fined $2,000 for violating the diving/embellishment rule, the NHL announced Thursday.

RW Devante Smith-Pelly, acquired by trade Monday, debuted on the team’s first line with LW Reid Boucher and C Adam Henrique.

F Joseph Blandisi was fined $2,000 for violating the diving/embellishment rule, the NHL announced Thursday.