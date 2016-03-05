New Jersey Devils - PlayerWatch

RW Kyle Palmieri bagged his team-leading 24th goal in the first period Thursday at Nashville.

G Keith Kinkaid finished with 30 saves on 34 shots Thursday in the Devils’ 5-4 overtime win at Nashville.

C Adam Henrique continued his breakout season by recording game-tying and winning goals in arguably the team’s biggest win of the season Thursday at Nashville. On a team starved for offense, Henrique has supplied 22 goals, helping the Devils stay in the Eastern Conference playoff hunt.

D Andy Greene appeared in his 295th consecutive game on Friday night, the sixth-longest run in Devils history.

D David Schlemko, who had two assists in a 5-4 overtime win at Nashville on Thursday, played five games for Dallas during the 2014-15 season.

G Cory Schneider appeared in his 55th game of the season on Friday night.