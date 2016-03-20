FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Jersey Devils - PlayerWatch
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#US NHL
March 20, 2016

New Jersey Devils - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D John Moore left Saturday night’s game late in the third period when he was injured blocking a shot. He needed help getting to the bench and the dressing room, but no update on his status was provided after the game.

G Keith Kinkaid has run aground in his last three outing since starter Cory Schneider went down with an injury. Kinkaid has allowed 13 goals in his last three outings, putting up an .826 save percentage and a 6.04 goal-against average. He has been pulled from two of his last three starts, including a 6-3 loss to Columbus on Saturday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
