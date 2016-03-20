New Jersey Devils - PlayerWatch

D John Moore left Saturday night’s game late in the third period when he was injured blocking a shot. He needed help getting to the bench and the dressing room, but no update on his status was provided after the game.

G Keith Kinkaid has run aground in his last three outing since starter Cory Schneider went down with an injury. Kinkaid has allowed 13 goals in his last three outings, putting up an .826 save percentage and a 6.04 goal-against average. He has been pulled from two of his last three starts, including a 6-3 loss to Columbus on Saturday.