New Jersey Devils - PlayerWatch

LW Blake Pietila became the seventh Devils player, and the third in two games, to make his NHL debut this season. He finished with a team-high eight hits in 12:17 of ice time.

G Scott Wedgewood stopped 39 shots by the previously streaking Penguins for a 3-0 shutout Thursday in only his second NHL game. His debut was nearly as good, a 2-1, 27-save effort Sunday against the Blue Jackets. He was the first Devils goalie to win his debut since Martin Brodeur in 1992 -- but Brodeur didn’t get his first shutout until his seventh career game, during the 1993-94 season.

RW Kyle Palmieri scored twice in the first period, and New Jersey beat Pittsburgh 3-0 on Thursday.

G Cory Schneider (knee injury, out since March 4) won’t play until Tuesday against Boston at the earliest.