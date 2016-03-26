New Jersey Devils - PlayerWatch

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NHL
March 27, 2016 / 11:56 PM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Scott Wedgewood, 23, authored two performances in roughly 24 hours that he will be able to regale his grandchildren with when the time comes. Wedgewood stopped 64 of 65 shots in 122:43, yielding only John Carlson’s overtime game-winner. Amongst those he stymied were Sidney Crosby, Phil Kessel, Alex Ovechkin, Justin Williams and Nicklas Backstrom. “He’s played a great three games this week,” said RW Kyle Palmieri.

D Andy Greene played in his 303rd straight game on Friday night dating to March 6, 2012, the second longest streak in team history.

G Cory Schneider missed his ninth straight game on Friday night with a Grade 1 sprain of the right medial collateral ligament.

