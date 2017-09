LW Patrik Elias was activated Tuesday and he skated him on a line with C Jacob Josefson and RW Mike Sislo. Elias, 39, has not played since Dec. 19 because of an injured right knee that was surgically repaired on Jan. 12. He has one goal and four assists for five points in 13 games this season. Elias is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. His three-year, $16.5 million contract expires after this season.