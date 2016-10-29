New Jersey Devils - PlayerWatch

RW Nick Lappin made his NHL debut Friday against the Blackhawks.

C Jacob Josefson was a healthy scratch Friday against the Blackhawks.

G Keith Kinkaid deserved better in his first start of the season. He allowed three goals on 29 shots but was just about helpless on all of them. "Keith played good. He gave us a chance to win," Devils coach Kevin Hynes said. "When we did have a few breakdowns, he played well. It was nice for him to come in and have a performance like that, for him and our team."

LW Reid Boucher was a healthy scratch Friday against the Blackhawks.