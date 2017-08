F Pavel Zacha scored his first NHL goal, which came with 3:55 left in the third. That tied the score 3-3, sending the game to overtime.

G Cory Schneider, 30, finished October with a 4-2-1 record and a 1.86 goals-against average, stopping 94.1 percent of the shots he faced. His goals-against and his save percentages are on pace to be career highs.