FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
New Jersey Devils - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
November 13, 2016 / 3:26 AM / 9 months ago

New Jersey Devils - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LW Michael Cammalleri was a late scratch due to personal reasons. Cammalleri had a hat trick in the Devils' previous road game, a 4-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

LW Michael Cammalleri was a late scratch due to personal reasons. Cammalleri had a hat trick in the Devils' previous road game, a 4-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

D Andy Greene was placed in an unfamiliar role on Friday night, and the New Jersey Devils captain delivered. The steady defenseman was given a penalty shot opportunity 29 seconds into overtime and scored to lead his team to a 2-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres. "A blind squirrel finds a nut every once in a while," Greene said. "I came in and I was just trying to be patient there. Make sure I don't fall and get a decent shot off." The penalty shot came after Greene was obstructed by Sabres left winger Evander Kane on a partial breakaway. Green skated to his right before cutting inside and firing a wrist shot that went through Buffalo goaltender Anders Nilsson's legs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.