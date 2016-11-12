New Jersey Devils - PlayerWatch

LW Michael Cammalleri was a late scratch due to personal reasons. Cammalleri had a hat trick in the Devils' previous road game, a 4-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

D Andy Greene was placed in an unfamiliar role on Friday night, and the New Jersey Devils captain delivered. The steady defenseman was given a penalty shot opportunity 29 seconds into overtime and scored to lead his team to a 2-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres. "A blind squirrel finds a nut every once in a while," Greene said. "I came in and I was just trying to be patient there. Make sure I don't fall and get a decent shot off." The penalty shot came after Greene was obstructed by Sabres left winger Evander Kane on a partial breakaway. Green skated to his right before cutting inside and firing a wrist shot that went through Buffalo goaltender Anders Nilsson's legs.