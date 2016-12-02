New Jersey Devils - PlayerWatch

C Sergey Kalinin (illness), LW Reid Boucher (healthy scratch) and C Jacob Josefson (healthy scratch) did not play for the Devils on Thursday at Chicago.

C John Quenneville made his NHL debut Thursday night after being called up from New Jersey's AHL Albany affiliate. He finished with an even rating in a team-low 9:03 of ice time at Chicago.

RW Taylor Hall returned Thursday night after missing eight games, and he finished a minus-2 in 19:49 of ice time at Chicago. Hall underwent surgery after he tore his meniscus Nov. 12.

RW Kyle Palmieri finished with two assists Thursday in the Devils' 4-3 overtime loss at Chicago.

C Travis Zajac scored his third goal of the night and tied the game 3-3 midway through the third period Thursday. Despite Zajac's hat trick, though, the Devils lost 4-3 in overtime at Chicago.

C Cory Schneider made 29 saves Thursday in the Devils' 4-3 overtime loss at Chicago.