LW Mike Cammalleri recorded his 600th career point in New Jersey's 3-1 loss to Ottawa on Saturday. "When you hit certain kind of milestones, I just hit 800 games, 600 points, it gives you a moment to reflect," Cammalleri said. "I'm a romanticist when it comes to sport. For me, it makes me think of all the people who support you and all the time you've enjoyed playing this game. It's only a moment really of reflection because you get right back to trying to win a hockey game with your team."