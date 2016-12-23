FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 24, 2016 / 3:17 AM / 8 months ago

New Jersey Devils - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

D Seth Helgeson was called up from AHL Albany on Thursday and took the place of veteran D Kyle Quincey in the Devils lineup. To make room for Helgeson on the roster, New Jersey placed C Jacob Josefson (upper body) on IR.

C Jacob Josefson (upper body) was placed on IR Thursday as D Seth Helgeson was called up from AHL Albany.

RW Kyle Palmieri was credited with his first goal in eight games when he deflected Andy Greene's wrist shot into the net for a power play score at 18:38 of the third period to close out the scoring Thursday in a 4-0 win over the Flyers.

C Adam Henrique had a goal and an assist Thursday in the Devils' 4-0 win over Philadelphia.

RW P.A. Parenteau had a goal and an assist Thursday in the Devils' 4-0 win over the Flyers.

G Cory Schneider stopped all 16 shots he faced to earn his first shutout of the season, and 22nd of his career, in the Devils' 4-0 win over the Flyers on Thursday. His most impressive stop was a diving glove save along the goal line early in the second period to rob Philadelphia's Michael Raffl.

