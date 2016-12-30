FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
New Jersey Devils - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
December 31, 2016 / 9:15 PM / 8 months ago

New Jersey Devils - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Jacob Josefson (concussion) returned after missing five games in Thursday's 2-1 shootout victory in Washington.

G Keith Kinkaid stopped 43 shots in New Jersey's 2-1 shootout victory in Washington on Thursday. "We had excellent goaltending tonight," Devils coach John Hynes said. "We were under siege there quite a bit for parts of the game and we had to be willing to be able to defend hard." Kinkaid, spectacular all night, stopped T.J. Oshie (3-for-3 in shootout attempts coming in) and Evgeny Kuznetsov in the bonus format. "I think the whole team needed that," Kinkaid said of the win by a Devils team that came in 1-8-1 in their last 10 while averaging 1.6 goals per game. "That could change the season." The 43 saves were the second-most this season for the 27-year-old Kinkaid, who was making his ninth start and first since Dec. 17.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.