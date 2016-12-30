New Jersey Devils - PlayerWatch

C Jacob Josefson (concussion) returned after missing five games in Thursday's 2-1 shootout victory in Washington.

G Keith Kinkaid stopped 43 shots in New Jersey's 2-1 shootout victory in Washington on Thursday. "We had excellent goaltending tonight," Devils coach John Hynes said. "We were under siege there quite a bit for parts of the game and we had to be willing to be able to defend hard." Kinkaid, spectacular all night, stopped T.J. Oshie (3-for-3 in shootout attempts coming in) and Evgeny Kuznetsov in the bonus format. "I think the whole team needed that," Kinkaid said of the win by a Devils team that came in 1-8-1 in their last 10 while averaging 1.6 goals per game. "That could change the season." The 43 saves were the second-most this season for the 27-year-old Kinkaid, who was making his ninth start and first since Dec. 17.