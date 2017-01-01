FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
New Jersey Devils - PlayerWatch
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
January 2, 2017 / 3:40 AM / 8 months ago

New Jersey Devils - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D John Moore was wheeled from the ice on a stretcher 3:10 into Saturday's 6-2 loss to Washington. Moore was released from a local hospital after the contest and New Jersey promptly placed him on injured reserve with a concussion. Moore was injured after being checked hard into the glass behind the Devils net while playing the puck by Capitals F Tom Wilson, who was not penalized on the play. The 26-year-old Moore has appeared in all 37 games for New Jersey this season and already scored a career-high five goals. He is the team's second-leading scorer among defensemen with 13 points.

G Keith Kinkaid made 20 saves in Saturday's 6-2 loss to Washington as he started consecutive games for the first time since March 29-31 last season. Kinkaid stopped 43 shots in New Jersey's 2-1 victory over the Capitals on Thursday. "I don't think we played bad by any means," Kinkaid said. "They were just opportunistic and got deflections and the bounces."

