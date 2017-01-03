FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 4, 2017 / 2:57 AM / 8 months ago

New Jersey Devils - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D John Moore (concussion) was placed on injured reserve after a hit from behind by Capitals RW Tom Wilson on Saturday.

LW Taylor Hall capped a 3-0 win vs. Boston by scoring an empty-net goal with 1:58 remaining in his first game back after missing two with a lower-body injury. He also assisted on PA Parenteau's goal. "He brings a lot to the team," Parenteau said. "It's nice to have him in the lineup with his speed. I thought he made some good decision with the puck too. Just his speed changes the look of our team."

G Cory Schneider made 22 saves in the Devils' 3-0 win against the Boston Bruins. It was his 200th game with the Devils. Schneider, who was on the bench the past two games while backup Keith Kinkaid started, was happy about preventing a late-period goal, something that has plagued the Devils all season.

