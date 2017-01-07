FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
New Jersey Devils - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
January 8, 2017 / 3:17 AM / 7 months ago

New Jersey Devils - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Andy Greene missed his first regular-season game since 2012 on Friday when the Devils played the Toronto Maple Leafs. An upper-body injury kept Greene off the ice for the first time since March 6, 2012, ending a run of 350 consecutive games played. The 34-year-old captain's streak was the third longest in Devils history, topped only by Travis Zajac (401, 2006-2011) and Ken Daneyko (355, 1989-1994).

G Cory Schneider appeared in his 300th career game.

