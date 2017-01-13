FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
New Jersey Devils - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
January 14, 2017 / 5:34 AM / 7 months ago

New Jersey Devils - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

D Karl Stollery and C Blake Coleman were called up by the Devils from their AHL affiliate in Albany, N.Y., ahead of the Thursday game at Edmonton. Stollery finished a plus-1 in 15:59 of ice time in his NHL season debut.

LW Taylor Hall got an assist Thursday in his return to Edmonton. He was traded to the Devils last July in exchange for D Adam Larsson. "On a personal level, I'm glad to have these games out of the way," said Hall of the two games against the Oilers within a five-day span. "Not in the sense that I was dreading them, but just it's a lot to take. All in all, I had a fun night. The ovation, and I think I even got booed a little bit there by the end. I think you can say I'm a former player now after you get booed."

C Blake Coleman and D Karl Stollery were called up by the Devils from their AHL affiliate in Albany, N.Y., ahead of the Thursday game at Edmonton. Coleman finished with an even rating in 11:49 of ice time in his NHL debut.

G Cory Schneider made 31 saves Thursday in the Devils' 3-2 overtime loss at Edmonton.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.