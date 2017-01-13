New Jersey Devils - PlayerWatch

D Karl Stollery and C Blake Coleman were called up by the Devils from their AHL affiliate in Albany, N.Y., ahead of the Thursday game at Edmonton. Stollery finished a plus-1 in 15:59 of ice time in his NHL season debut.

LW Taylor Hall got an assist Thursday in his return to Edmonton. He was traded to the Devils last July in exchange for D Adam Larsson. "On a personal level, I'm glad to have these games out of the way," said Hall of the two games against the Oilers within a five-day span. "Not in the sense that I was dreading them, but just it's a lot to take. All in all, I had a fun night. The ovation, and I think I even got booed a little bit there by the end. I think you can say I'm a former player now after you get booed."

C Blake Coleman and D Karl Stollery were called up by the Devils from their AHL affiliate in Albany, N.Y., ahead of the Thursday game at Edmonton. Coleman finished with an even rating in 11:49 of ice time in his NHL debut.

G Cory Schneider made 31 saves Thursday in the Devils' 3-2 overtime loss at Edmonton.