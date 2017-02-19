New Jersey Devils - PlayerWatch

RW DeVante Smith-Pelly scored his first goal since Nov. 17 on a breakaway in the first period of Saturday's 3-2 win over the New York Islanders. Smith was a healthy scratch in six straight games and in eight of New Jersey's previous 10 contests. "I don't know if you could see it on my face, but I was super relieved to contribute like that," Smith-Pelly said.

LW Mike Cammalleri was a healthy scratch for the second straight game. Cammalleri had never been a healthy scratch in his 14-year career prior to Saturday.

C Travis Zajac scored his 11th goal and added an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the New York Islanders. It was his seventh multiple-point game of the season.

G Cory Schneider excelled in goal for the Devils, finishing with 40 saves in a 3-2 win over the New York Islanders Saturday. He made 20 in the second period when New Jersey was outshot 20-8 yet managed to score the only goal of the period. Schneider's most important save came at 8:10 of the first period when he denied Islanders captain John Tavares with his right pad on a penalty shot. The clutch stop came exactly one minute after the Devils had taken a 1-0 lead on Smith-Pelly's third goal of the season. "(Tavares) likes to come in slow and maybe pick up a little speed and make a play in tight," said Schneider, who has now faced 16 penalty shots in his career, and stopped all but two. "I just tried to be patient, hold my ground, because he's got great hands and great patience; and I was able to get just enough of it."