F Patrik Elias, a two-time Stanley Cup Champion with the New Jersey Devils, announced Friday he is retiring after 20 seasons in the NHL, all for the same team. The Devils said they will retire the all-time leading scorer's No. 26 at a home game next season. The team also will celebrate "Patrik Elias Week" over the final three home games this season. Elias will drop the ceremonial puck on April 4 and will participate in warm-ups during the April 8 home finale against the Islanders.