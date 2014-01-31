Preview: Devils at Predators

After wrapping up a four-game trek, the Nashville Predators return to Music City for Friday’s tilt against the New Jersey Devils before taking their show back on the road. The Predators improved to 5-2-1 in their last eight contests with a 4-3 triumph over Winnipeg on Tuesday. Roman Josi and rookie Seth Jones scored in the victory, but fellow defenseman Shea Weber suffered an upper-body injury late in the game.

Nashville needs a much better showing than the one it turned in at New Jersey on Nov. 10 as it dropped a 5-0 decision. Travis Zajac scored in that contest and tallied for the second time in three games in New Jersey’s 3-2 overtime victory over Dallas on Thursday. Patrik Elias scored his third goal in as many contests for the overtime winner as the Devils improved to 1-1-0 on their three-game road trip.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New Jersey), FSN Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE DEVILS (23-21-11): Martin Brodeur is expected to receive his first start since getting battered by the New York Rangers at Yankee Stadium on Sunday. The future Hall-of-Famer needed to make just 15 saves in his last meeting with Nashville, but his time in net has dwindled as the season progresses. Cory Schneider has started eight of the team’s last 11 games and made 14 saves versus the Stars.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (24-23-8): Weber missed practice Thursday and is considered day-to-day with the injury. “It’s a big deal if he doesn’t play,” coach Barry Trotz said of the two-time Norris Trophy finalist. “It’s a huge hole we have to fill.” Weber, who is the team’s second-leading scorer with 36 points, suffered the injury late in the third period of Tuesday’s game.

OVERTIME

1. New Jersey RW Jaromir Jagr picked up two assists on Thursday, moving him within three of Hall-of-Famer Marcel Dionne (1,040) for ninth place in NHL history.

2. Nashville C Craig Smith has one goal and three assists in his last four contests.

3. The Devils have scored at least one power-play goal in seven of their last nine games.

PREDICTION: Predators 2, Devils 1