Preview: Devils at Predators

The New Jersey Devils routinely have stumbled upon leaving the Garden State limits this season and face another uphill battle on Saturday afternoon. The Devils look to snap a four-game winless skid when they visit the Nashville Predators, who have won six in a row at home and are 8-1-1 at Bridgestone Arena heading into the opener of a three-game homestand.

Travis Zajac recorded his second career NHL hat trick in a losing effort on Thursday for New Jersey, which owns a 3-7-4 mark on the road as opposed to a stellar 7-0-2 record at the Prudential Center. The 31-year-old Manitoba native is starting to re-discover his touch with four goals and as many assists in the past five games, but could find the going tough against NHL First Star of the Month Pekka Rinne. The 34-year-old Finn posted a scintillating 9-1-2 mark with a 1.49 goals-against average and .949 save percentage last month and is 7-1-1 with a 1.33 GAA at home this season. "He's been the backbone of our team," coach Peter Laviolette said of Rinne. "He's been rock solid, he's been a wall back there for us."

TV: 2 p.m. ET, MSG-Plus (New Jersey), FSN Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE DEVILS (10-7-6): Kyle Palmieri has been quite generous of late by setting up a pair of goals on Thursday and recording four assists in his last four games. The 25-year-old has struggled to find the net himself with one goal in his last 15 outings after notching a career-best 30 in 82 contests in 2015-16. Perhaps a visit to Music City will strike a chord as Palmieri has erupted for seven goals and 10 points in 14 career encounters with the Predators.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (11-8-3): Although Nashville won its fourth game in five outings with a 5-3 victory over Colorado on Tuesday, the club is dealing with numerous injuries to key players. Top-four defenseman Ryan Ellis exited that contest with an upper-body injury and was unable to practice on Friday, leaving his availability in question against New Jersey. Veteran James Neal, the team's leading goal scorer, has missed two straight games and is week-to-week with an upper-body injury. Fellow forward Ryan Johansen has four goals and three assists in his last four games, but has just three points - all assists - in 11 career encounters with the Devils.

OVERTIME

1. Nashville thwarted 40 of 41 short-handed situations in November for a sterling 97.6 percent efficiency while New Jersey is a perfect 17-for-17 in the last four games.

2. Devils G Cory Schneider owns a 1-6-3 mark with a 2.90 GAA on the road this season.

3. Predators C Filip Forsberg has recorded 12 (two goals, 10 assists) of his 16 points at home.

PREDICTION: Predators 2, Devils 1