Predators’ line shuffle yields win vs. Devils

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- It hasn’t exactly been broke in Nashville this season, but coach Peter Laviolette decided to fix it anyway.

Feeling the Predators hadn’t been playing as well as they can while winning four in a row to reclaim the NHL’s best record, Laviolette made sweeping line changes before Saturday night’s game with the New Jersey Devils.

The result was a 38-22 advantage in shots on goal and two late goals that led to a 3-1 win at sold-out Bridgestone Arena.

“I thought it was our best 60 minutes in a long time,” Laviolette said.

In upping its record to 38-12-6, Nashville produced the kind of late offense which has enabled it to boast the league’s best home record at 24-3-1.

Center Colin Wilson, moved to the first line, snapped a 1-1 tie at 16:33 of the third period. With New Jersey center Jacob Josefson draped on his back, Wilson took a feed from defenseman Victor Bartley for a tap-in goal, his 18th.

“Everybody was excited to play with the line changes,” said Wilson, who put a game-high seven shots on net.

Craig Smith, who joined fellow centers Matt Cullen and Mike Fisher on the second line, tacked on insurance at 17:39 with a wraparound for his 15th goal.

Laviolette pondered making the changes earlier in the week, but held off because the Predators were continuing to win. After seeing them outshot by an average of 33.3-25.8 in their winning streak, he decided enough was enough.

“Sometimes, you don’t want to rock the boat,” Laviolette said. “So I let it go for a game, for two games. But if I‘m being honest, we’re playing hard defensively, but we weren’t on the attack like we were tonight. That’s really who we are.”

Nashville came out with both barrels smoking in the first 20 minutes, pumping 20 shots at Devils goalie Cory Schneider, who made a number of quality saves to keep his team from being buried early.

Cullen scored his first goal in 18 games, dating back to a Dec. 20 win at Minnesota, at 8:49 of the first off a nice pass from Smith. It was Cullen’s fifth goal of the season.

“It’s always nice to get one, but more importantly, to get a win,” Cullen said. “I thought it was a really good effort. I thought it was a really solid game from start to finish. You’re always looking to improve and I think we thought that 5-on-5 the last two or three weeks, we could get better.”

At one point in the second period, the Predators owned a 25-5 advantage in shots on net. But New Jersey (21-26-9) finally generated zone time as the second wore on, using its second power play of the period to get on the board.

Right winger Steve Bernier jumped on the carom of a wide shot by defenseman Eric Gelinas, shoveling a 10-foot backhander past goalie Pekka Rinne at 17:35 of the second. It was the 10th goal for Bernier, making him just the fourth Devil to reach double figures this season.

“The effort and execution in the last two periods, you can’t ask for anything more,” New Jersey coach Lou Lamoriello said. “We had a power play goal, and 5-on-5, we played even with more chances than they had at the end. But we missed an assignment and it was 2-1.”

Schneider (19-22-5) made 35 saves, while Rinne (33-7-2) notched 21 as Nashville tied a season high with its fifth straight win and upped its Central Division lead over idle St. Louis to six points.

“Schneider was really good,” Cullen said. “But I thought we put a lot of pucks on net, which is the way we’ve been winning games this year. We got back to more of the way we need to play.”

NOTES: New Jersey RW Jaromir Jagr skated in his 1,525th career game Saturday night, passing Brendan Shanahan for 13th place in NHL history. ... Nashville D Anton Volchenkov missed Saturday night’s game and was replaced in the lineup by Mattias Ekholm, returning after missing two games with an upper-body injury. ... Devils C Patrik Elias played in his 1,200th career game Friday night in Chicago, becoming the 103rd player in NHL history to reach that milestone. ... Predators D Ryan Ellis (lower-body injury) skated with the team Saturday morning, but he remains out of the lineup. He hasn’t played since getting injured Jan. 8.