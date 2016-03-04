Devils earn dramatic OT win vs. Predators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Although the Nashville Predators set a franchise record Thursday night by recording a point in their 11th straight game, coach Peter Laviolette and his team couldn’t exactly bask in the glow of that accomplishment.

“Not right now,” Laviolette said when asked if he could appreciate the mark. “That was a tough one to lose.”

That’s because New Jersey Devils center Adam Henrique forced overtime in the last minute, then scored his team’s third power-play goal at 1:54 of the extra session to secure a 5-4 verdict at sold-out Bridgestone Arena.

With Nashville (32-21-12) on the verge of its sixth straight win after Filip Forsberg notched his 27th goal of the season on a wrister at 17:56 of the third period, New Jersey (31-27-7) pulled goalie Keith Kinkaid.

Pressing the attack on goalie Pekka Rinne, the Devils silenced the crowd of 17,113 when Henrique collected the rebound of Devante Smith-Pelly’s shot and slotted it into an open net at 19:20.

“You just find the rebound, and all you can do is pray that (Rinne) doesn’t stick a glove out there,” Henrique said.

The overtime went as might have been expected, not just because of New Jersey’s dramatic equalizer, but because of the teams’ records this year in fourth periods. The Devils entered the game 7-1 in games decided in overtime, while the Predators were an awful 1-10.

That became 1-11 just 12 seconds after Rinne took a minor for delay of game. He was called for covering the puck outside the crease after initially attempting to play it to a teammate following a save on David Warsofsky’s long-range wrister.

Rinne stopped a Smith-Pelly shot, but Travis Zajac chipped the puck to Henrique at the back door for a goal eerily similar to the one that tied the game. It was New Jersey’s fourth goal off a rebound.

Smith-Pelly said the team noticed early that Rinne was having trouble corralling the puck.

“You look at my goal, he kind of bobbled it,” Smith-Pelly said of his marker at 7:23 of the second period. “So we just tried to get the puck in front and throw it at him from all kinds of angles.”

The result snapped a three-game losing skid for the Devils, keeping them within five points of Pittsburgh for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. More importantly, it gave them a much-needed morale boost after trading the team’s leading scorer, Lee Stempniak, to Boston on Monday for two draft picks.

“Trying to keep an even keel is big,” said Kyle Palmieri, who bagged his team-leading 24th goal in the first period. “You’ve going to have emotional wins and emotional losses. We had a big win against a rival in New York the other night, and then we got brought down pretty quickly.”

Nashville controlled play most of the first two periods, earning a 3-1 lead with a pair of power play goals and a marker from its fourth line.

Craig Smith initiated scoring at 8:48 of the first period with a goal in his third straight game. After Palmieri potted New Jersey’s first man advantage tally at 16:00, Mike Ribeiro made it 2-1 at 17:13 with the Predators’ second power play tally, tipping home a point blast by Roman Josi.

Paul Gaustad slipped a backhander by Kinkaid at 2:39 of the second period for his second goal in 56 games. But the Devils eventually wiped out that deficit with Smith-Pelly’s goal and Zajac’s wrister on the power play at 9:13 of the third.

Forsberg’s 13th goal in 13 games appeared to turn the tide in Nashville’s favor for good, but Henrique and New Jersey took shine off the home team’s milestone evening.

“It’s really tough to lose a game like that,” Laviolette summed up. “I thought the third period was pretty clean for us. But at the end, they put the puck on the net and when you do that, good things happen.”

Kinkaid finished with 30 saves on 34 shots, while Rinne notched 28 saves.

NOTES: Nashville C Mike Fisher played in his 1,000th NHL game Thursday night, the 301st player in league history to reach that milestone. ... New Jersey RW Devante Smith-Pelly, acquired by trade Monday, debuted on the team’s first line with LW Reid Boucher and C Adam Henrique. ... Devils scratches were LW Bobby Farnham and D Damon Severson. ... D Barret Jackman was a healthy scratch for the second straight game for the Predators.