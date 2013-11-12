Preview: Devils at Rangers

The New York Rangers seek their fourth consecutive victory when they host the Metropolitan Division-rival New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. After struggling on its season-opening nine-game road trip and falling flat in its home opener, New York won six of its last seven contests - with the lone loss being a one-goal decision against league-leading Anaheim. The Rangers recorded their third straight win Sunday, a 4-3 home triumph over Florida in which Brad Richards snapped a tie 46 seconds into the third period and set up Mats Zuccarello’s winning goal less than six minutes later.

In order to extend its winning streak, New York must solve Martin Brodeur, who is coming off back-to-back blankings of Philadelphia and Nashville. The future Hall-of-Famer made a total of 37 saves in raising his NHL-record shutout total to 123. Jaromir Jagr and defenseman Marek Zidlicky each had a goal and an assist Sunday as the Devils posted a 5-0 victory over the Predators.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG Plus 2 (New Jersey), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE DEVILS (5-7-5): New Jersey blanked New York in the first meeting on Oct. 19, when Cory Schneider came up with a 22-save performance to post his only win of the season. Jagr’s goal on Sunday was his 1,700th career point, making him the eighth player in NHL history to reach the plateau. By adding an assist, Jagr climbed within 22 points of former Penguins teammate Mario Lemieux for seventh place on the all-time scoring list.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (9-8-0): New York had its string of nine consecutive games with fewer than three goals allowed - the team’s longest since 1970-71 - come to an end Sunday. Left wing Carl Hagelin is riding a five-game point streak during which he has notched four goals and seven assists. The 25-year-old Swede has gotten on the scoresheet in six of his seven contests this season.

OVERTIME

1. New Jersey has been involved in a shutout in four of its last five games (2-2), with the other contest being a 2-1 shootout loss.

2. Former Rangers G Martin Biron, who announced his retirement on Oct. 20, will now analyze his ex-teammates as he joined MSG Network’s studio team for Rangers broadcasts.

3. Devils RW Cam Janssen has scored two goals in three games this season after tallying three times in his first 312 NHL contests.

PREDICTION: Rangers 2, Devils 0